Funeral director ‘truly humbled’ by award nominations

A LOCAL funeral director has been left ‘absolutely gobsmacked’ after being nominated for not one but two awards in the space of 24 hours.

Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Service was initially put forward for Best Funeral Director at The Association of Green Funeral Directors (AGFD) Good Funeral Awards 2024.

The Mossley-based business then learned the following day that it was also up for the Most Promising Newcomer to the Trade accolade too.

It’s a proud moment for Anthony, who has described the nominations as “a truly humbling experience” and “a significant achievement in itself”.

He told The Saddleworth Independent: “Within a short span of seven months since establishing our family-owned business, I have had the privilege of serving numerous families and the community.

“It was a surprise when I received the emails from AGFD, informing me about the nominations. I am truly humbled by the recognition.”

The finalists for the awards will be announced in due course, ahead of the ceremony on Saturday, September 14, at The Eden Project in Cornwall.

The AGFD is a not-for-profit organisation aiming to bring natural eco-friendly funerals into the mainstream.

Anthony recently installed a white postbox outside its premises on Stamford Street so that family and friends can write messages to deceased loved ones.

