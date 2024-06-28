Saddleworth greenhouse maker going back in time for new show

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED greenhouse and glasshouse maker is turning the clock back once again as it prepares for one of the country’s most prestigious shows.

Only the 2024 RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival will see Hartley Botanic provide a smaller design that gardeners can recreate at home.

The award-winning firm, whose headquarters is on Wellington Road in Greenfield, will take the Simple Elegance – A Traditional English Garden tradestand to the event from July 2-7.

This time, though, it will be more accessible to home gardeners.

Hartley Botanic will highlight three greenhouses and two patio glasshouses, suitable for smaller gardens and even balconies.

Its Victorian Terrace, Opus Glasshouse and Wisley 8 Grow and Store models will be accompanied by aluminium water butts, which were launched at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Each has a design and planting scheme inspired by the English gardens of the Victorian period.

And two Patio Glasshouses – one in a new Matt Forest Green shade and one in Vista Grey – will show how the most can be made of the smallest of spaces, city gardens or balconies.

One Patio Glasshouse will feature a cook’s herb collection and the other will show a range of ‘cut and come’ salads.

Tom Barry, chief executive of Hartley Botanic, said; “Achieving an elegant and traditional garden aesthetic is an aspiration for many customers, and often a driving force in their decision to invest in a luxury Hartley Botanic greenhouse.

“The Victorians certainly knew how to create beautiful and opulent planting schemes and we see customers recreate this look in their gardens today, especially those choosing Greenhouses from our Victorian range.

“It is not necessary to have a huge garden space to recreate the look. It can be achieved through employing structured garden design techniques (geometric shapes and using layered planting is important) and choosing the right colour palette and plants.

“This is also true of owning a Hartley Botanic Greenhouse. The benefits of year-round growing, plant protection and edibles can be experienced even with our smaller structures.”

