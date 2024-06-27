Property of the week: Ripponden Road, Denshaw

An impeccably presented stone terrace is presented to the market for sale, weaving period character features into an ultra modern home. With over 1800 sq.ft. of living accommodation, this family home has three double bedrooms and is well positioned within the village of Denshaw. An impeccably presented stone terrace is presented to the market for sale, weaving period character features into an ultra modern home. With over 1800 sq.ft. of living accommodation, this family home has three double bedrooms and is well positioned within the village of Denshaw.

Internally you are greeted by a large timber entrance door with frosted glass above. From the entrance porch a door opens to a spacious lounge with large double glazed windows which flood the room with natural light.

Double doors lead off to a dining room and further double doors open to the kitchen. The kitchen features high specification units with integrated AEG appliances. The ground floor also has a downstairs wc and stairs rise from the rear hall up to the first floor.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, all of which have tall ceilings and roof trusses. Each bedroom benefits from its own en-suite, with two bedrooms also having a mezzanine level for additional versatile space.

The home is within walking distance of Christ Church C of E Primary School as well as being conveniently located to Motorway connections via the M62, for those needing to be on a Metrolink tram route the nearest tram stop is a five minute drive away in Newhey.

This particular property has seen the current owners provide a high quality of standard throughout, including smart lighting, integrated surround sound to the lounge and quality kitchen. Off street parking is to the rear for two cars with an electric vehicle charging point installed.

Viewings are highly recommended – to arrange an appointment to view call the Uppermill office 7 days a week. View online: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/ripponden-road-denshaw-saddleworth-2/

