Game for a laugh? New band might just be the ticket

UPPERMILL based writer and film maker John Matthews is looking for members for his new fun rock-dance band.

The only stipulation – apart from possessing musical aptitude – is a desire to have a laugh!

“I think we have all had enough of the doom and gloom, me included,” said John who is organising auditions in the last week of January.

“There are already two of us and we are looking for double bass, fiddle, rhythm guitar, drummer, backing singers, anyone really!

“The idea is to have a laugh and we will play only stuff that will get people dancing or make them laugh.

“I have a core idea but I don’t want to give it away just yet. I also want the band to be a part of the whole process.

“Years ago, I worked on a film in Ireland and some of the crew had a comedy punk band. That is where I have got the inspiration from because they were absolutely hilarious.”

John drew inspiration for his project after seeing Flat Moon who include Alex Woods from Dobcross.

“They are great fun and full of energy which is inspirational,” added John. “One of the ideas is to play a high impact short set.

“If there are any musicians out there who want to have some good fun and make people laugh, then please get in contact.”

For more details email johnlawrencematthews@hotmail.com

