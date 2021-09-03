Kind-hearted Tommyfield Market traders donate to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

TOMMYFIELD Market Traders Association has donated £304 to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice to say thank you for the charity’s wonderful work across the borough.

The cash was handed over after it was discovered in a historic bank account belonging to the Association.

The group decided to donate it to the Royton hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses, as it is a charity close to the hearts of traders across the markets.

Justin Brierley, Vice Chair of the Traders Association, which is made up of eight traders from the indoor, shop and brick units, said: “Dr Kershaw’s has cared for the families of many traders and customers over the years.

“It’s a real asset to Oldham and we hope this donation will make a small difference to support them and their fantastic work.”

Tommyfield Market has a long-running history of supporting Dr Kershaw’s. Jan’s Crafts has been fundraising for the charity for many years with the sale of her knitted items while Land of Nod and The Happy Card Company have both recently had fundraising events.

Many will also remember ‘Dobby Horse Vera’ with her children’s roundabout on the Outdoor Market, who raised thousands for the Hospice.

Cllr Shoab Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Employment and Enterprise, said: “Community is at the heart of Tommyfield Market – it’s what makes it special.

“This is a brilliant gesture from traders for a very worthy cause which has touched the lives of so many people in Oldham.”

Lillie Winterbottom, Community Engagement Team, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “Tommyfield Market is at the heart of our community, the community that is at the heart of everything we do.

“It’s wonderful to know the traders hold the care of local people so close. We’re extremely grateful for their kindness and generosity and continued support from our fantastic borough.”

