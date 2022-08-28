Saddleworth community champion Roger Tanner dies aged 100

COMMUNITY champion Roger Tanner has died at the age of 100 years old.

Greenfield Cricket Club, of which he was club president since 1955, confirmed the news on social media, saying “Very sad to record that the incomparable Roger Tanner has died.

“A wonderful man who gave so much to his beloved Greenfield and the Saddleworth area.

“The most famous bowtie, Roger’s joie de vivre and superb repartee will be sorely missed.”

Roger was born in 1922 and was educated privately in Uppermill and then went to Uppingham Independent Boarding School in Rutland. From there he went to the Royal College of Music in London before joining the Royal Air Force in 1942.

Roger’s father Jack was one of the founders of Tanners Mill in Greenfield in 1911, and after Roger’s demob he joined the family businesses.

He has been extensively involved in the community, including as a member of Saddleworth Urban District and Saddleworth Parish Council. He was a founder member of Saddleworth Chamber Concert Society, Saddleworth Civic Trust and Saddleworth Historical Society.

He founded Saddleworth Museum in 1962 and was Chairman of the Saddleworth Festival of Arts for more than 30 years.

Roger became a Deputy Lieutenant in 1979 and was awarded the MBE for services to arts in Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2003.

In 2014, he received Oldham Council’s Civic Appreciation Award and is one of only 10 recipients to date.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

