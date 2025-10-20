Valuation isn’t the same as pricing strategy, say Uppermill estate agents

HOMEOWNERS across Saddleworth are being urged to understand the difference between a property valuation and a pricing strategy before putting their homes on the market.

Experts at West Riding Estate Agents in Uppermill say many sellers assume a valuation automatically reflects the best asking price – but that’s not always the case.

A valuation, they explain, gives an indication of what a property is worth in current market conditions. A pricing strategy, however, looks beyond that, taking into account buyer demand, timing, presentation and local competition to help achieve the best possible result.

Speaking about the importance of setting a strategy early, West Riding said:

“The market can change quickly, and what worked last month might not be right today. Pricing strategically gives sellers flexibility and confidence, ensuring they don’t risk overpricing or underselling their home.”

The agents say a clear plan can make a huge difference to the speed of a sale and the final price achieved.

West Riding, based in the heart of Uppermill, continues to advise homeowners across Saddleworth on how to stand out in an evolving housing market.

For more information, visit West Riding Estate Agents.