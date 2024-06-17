Summer arts festival to draw a palette of talent

A POPULAR festival dedicated to visual art is returning this summer, which will attract visitors from across Saddleworth and beyond.

Holmfirth Artweek has been an annual staple in the calendar since 1967, bringing together a variety of artists from sculpture and paint, to photography and many more.

The volunteer-run event – which remains one of the UK’s largest and longest-running open art exhibitions – will take place from Sunday, July 7, to Saturday, July 13.

More than 50 venues will be taking part, ranging from bars and cafes to churches and community spaces, as well as open art studios. Across the open art exhibition, there will be a wide variety of art from both professionals and amateurs.

The main exhibition at Holmfirth Civic Hall will feature over 400 exhibitors with more than 2,000 individual pieces of art. This will be open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday and until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

One particular highlight of the main exhibition will be the top floor, where local artist Pippa Ashworth and sculptor David Mayne have been specially invited to feature a large selection of their work.

The chair of the Holmfirth Artweek team pays tribute to the team of volunteers who make the event happen and are excited to bring the event back this year.

Lynne Onyskiw said: “We sold out places for artists quicker than ever, in less than 72 hours, and we have seen lots of new artists apply so we are very much looking forward to showcasing some new work, as well as our regular artists who we know visitors love.

“The event truly has a wonderful atmosphere which is driven by our volunteers. As a small volunteer committee we work behind the scenes all year round, to make the event a success.

“I love being at Artweek, and seeing all the incredible work we have – I can be there all week and discover something new every day!”

As well as supporting local artists, a percentage of sales from Holmfirth Artweek are donated each year to charity – with £36,000 raised last year. This year, it will once again be split between local charity The Kirkwood and long-standing partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

People can find out more about the exhibition at www.holmfirthartweek.org.uk

