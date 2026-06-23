Gardeners invited to showcase talents for Saddleworth in Bloom 

KEEN gardeners across the community are invited to show off their projects big or small during this year’s Saddleworth in Bloom competition.

The competition, run by Saddleworth Parish Council every July, welcomes entries for Best Garden in the categories of small, medium, large, container and community, as well as Best Blooming Pub.

The competition is open to all Saddleworth households and pubs, and judging will take place on Thursday, July 16.

The judges represent the Parish Council, the Chairman’s charity, and an expert landscaping officer from Oldham Council.

In order to be considered for a prize, gardens should be entered into the competition before the judging day by calling the Parish Council on 01457 876665, or emailing enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.