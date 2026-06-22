Oldham Councillor embroiled in Saddleworth social media row

AN OLDHAM Councillor has not commented on allegations he appears to describe the people of Saddleworth in disparaging terms.

Footage purporting to show Marc Hince using terms normally reserved for the school yard has circulated on social media, namely: “Emmerdale bum boys.”

It is all part of a bizarre online spat with Ricky JT Briggs, who dubs himself The King of Saddleworth and has been embroiled in similar with others.

In one recording, he even suggests the Shaw Independent hands over £2,500 in cash to make it all go away.

A recording featuring Cllr Hince features several slurs including: “I’m talking to you as a human being. Human to, you’re close enough.”

He adds: “There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind you’re the King of Saddleworth. That’s not in dispute.”

Cllr Hince, who said he was not speaking as an elected representative but introduced himself as one, then makes disparaging comments about the people of Saddleworth and warned about ‘upsetting the wrong people.’

“We all know what they’re like in Saddleworth,” he states. “Emmerdale bum boys who all want to bum their animals because the women are that ugly.

“But that’s not the point. King you are and we want to keep it that way, but you won’t be king for long if you keep upsetting the wrong people.”

After naming two, he then states: “All you need to do is make a grovelling apology to the people you’ve upset.”

Ricky JT Briggs makes several allegations surrounding Cllr Hince in separate recordings, including claims for a ‘brown envelope’ of £2,500 to ‘save your job.’

But after being approached by Saddleworth Independent, the politician pointed towards the context rather than the content.

When told, ‘It’s a video featuring you saying some fairly disparaging things about the people of Saddleworth,’ he replied: “That’s not the context. That’s the content.”

After being told who it was a response to, he hit back with a question to which the answer is obviously no. “Is he the King of Saddleworth?

“So you’d say it was humour, would you? Do you think that’s a serious video in context?”

Serious or not, the contents and speech from an elected borough Councillor warranted an approach.

Saddleworth Independent submitted a list of questions, even ones giving him the chance to deny the recording’s veracity, to Cllr Hince on Wednesday, June 17.

They are:

The video

Is the footage genuine?

If so, why did you record it?

If not, why do you believe you have been targeted?

Either way, what would you say to those who believe the video damages your reputation as a councillor?

If the footage is genuine, you have said you were not speaking in your capacity as a councillor. However, given that you are an elected representative at all times, do you accept that some residents may still view your comments through that lens?

If the footage is genuine, do you intend to apologise for its contents?

The language used

Why did you describe the people of Saddleworth as “Emmerdale bum boys”, if you did?

If the video is not genuine, do you nevertheless believe any damage has been caused that requires addressing?

If the footage is genuine, what would you say to residents of Saddleworth who have been offended by that term?

If the footage is genuine, do you accept that describing women as “that ugly” falls short of the standards many would expect from an elected Oldham councillor?

Oldham Council

What would you say to your fellow councillors, including those representing Saddleworth, about the emergence of the video?

Would your response be any different if a formal investigation is launched?

Do you accept that, regardless of whether the footage is genuine, it places you in a difficult position as a public representative?

If the footage is genuine, will you consider your future role as an elected member of the council?

Saddleworth Independent approached Oldham Council about the recording. In response, a spokesperson said: “We are aware of videos being shared on social media.

“Formal complaints about councillors are dealt with through our formal standards process.”

However, as yet no formal complaint has been received and when pressed about whether the code of conduct still applies wen an elected member say they are not speaking as a councillor, they would not comment.