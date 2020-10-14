Harvey steps up to raise £527 for Maggies

Words and image by Carl Royle

A TEN-YEAR-OLD Greenfield boy has been putting his best foot forward to raise £527 for Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre.

Harvey Gentle, who is a pupil at St Anne’s C of E Lydgate, took on a challenge to run 50 miles in one month – and beat it by running 51.6 miles. Most of the challenge runners were adults.

The runs he covered were in Yorkshire on holiday, Stockport, Diggle, Saddleworth and Castleshaw.

Determined Harvey also ran a 10k virtual run round Greenfield in 1 hour 12 minutes.

Harvey is looking to plenty more running in future when he starts at Mossley Hollins High School and can take on cross country and athletics.

Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre, based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital, provides free support and information to patients and their families. Find out more on the website: www.maggies.org/oldham

