Get growing as Moorside flower shows return

THERE will be everything from flowers, vegetables and fruit to craft, home produce and floral art at the Sholver and Moorside Flower and Vegetable Show.

The Sholver and Moorside Community Team is holding their 6th Annual show on Saturday, September 10.

Entries are welcomed from all districts of Oldham and surrounding areas for all the classes, not forgetting a Junior section for under 15 year olds.

All entries can be registered at Sholver and Moorside Community Centre, Sholver Lane, Oldham OL1 4NT either on Friday, September 9 between 5pm and 7pm or on Saturday, September 10 between 8.45am and 10.30am. after which judging takes place.

A Craft Fair is included this year alongside the exhibition of all entries and is open to the public from 1.30pm to 4pm (free entry).

Schedules for the Show are available by emailing the Show Secretary at joyce5729.jw@gmail.com or texting or phoning 07890 501961.

Last year’s event attracted 396 entries in 67 classes including flowers, fruit and vegetables, homemade produce, photography and a junior section for entries from under 15s.

