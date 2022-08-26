Mane event – Horse arena facility recognised with a national access award

A FREE-TO-USE equestrian community asset in Greenfield has been recognised by leading equine charity The British Horse Society.

And the BHS’s access achievement award is the latest success story for the Friezland Arena and custodians Friezland User Group.

Earlier this year renovation work was completed on the 30-year-old site after a successful bid for £18,410 by FUG to Oldham Council’s Local Investment Fund scheme.

To celebrate the achievement, BHS’s director of access Mark Weston presented certificates to representatives of FUG and the local authority “in recognition of excellent service to equestrian access.”

Mr Weston said: “The Friezland Arena is a much-needed resource for horse riders in the area, being free to use for the local community and local equestrian enthusiasts.

“It is also a staging post for the Pennine Bridleway National Trail and in addition provides a grassed area for equestrian events, dog walking, car parking and picnic area.

“There is also a stone built mounting block for those of us who are getting on in years and also those with disabilities.

“The arena isn’t new, having been in use for 30 years. But recent repairs, including new drainage, re-levelling of the base and surface and replacing fencing will mean this valuable facility will be here for at least another 30 years for people to enjoy.

“The arena is maintained in partnership with the Friezland User Group, the West Pennine Bridleways Association, Saddleworth and District Pony Club, Oldham and District Pony Club and the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association. It is a real community effort.

“It is a superb example of how the local equestrian community and local residents can work with the Council to ensure this much needed facility is here to benefit the community.”

