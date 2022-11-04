Get thinking caps on for Big Quiz Night at Greenfield Methodist Church

GET your thinking caps on for a Big Quiz Night with fun for all the family at Greenfield Methodist Church.

The event will be held at the church on Chew Valley Road on Saturday, November 19.

Doors open at 6.45pm, and the quiz begins at 7.15pm prompt. The evening ends at 9pm.

It is raising money for TEAR FUND, helping people living in poverty around the world including those hard hit by the climate crisis.

Everyone is invited to come along and have fun, meet people and raise money for a good cause. Suitable for all ages.

Admission is by tickets available from the church or order by phoning 01457 878163. Donations on the night. Refreshments will be served and there are prizes to be won.

