Seasonal gifts and decorations galore at Saddleworth Museum craft fair

THERE will be a host of seasonal gifts and decorations on sale at a craft fair weekend at Saddleworth Museum.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 at the museum on Uppermill High Street from 11am-3pm each day, with free admission.

Each day will have a dozen different artisan type crafts stalls and tables, many with local Saddleworth connections and some from further afield.

There will be home crafts and higher end home producers all offering lots of gift ideas and seasonal decorations.

The fairs will be held in the museum’s canal side community gallery on the first floor, which has access for disabled people.

The ‘Friends’ of the museum will offer teas, coffees, mince pies and biscuits undercover on the canal side patio, or outside if the weather permits.

For more information, visit www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/events/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

