Gifts and goodies galore in Grotton

THERE will be Christmas treats and gifts galore at Grotton’s Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 24.

The event, organised by Grotton Residents Association, will be held at The Pavilion community centre, on Station Road, from 3pm to 5.30pm. All profits go towards running the Pavilion.

Visit Santa’s Grotto (£3.50 per child), explore the stalls, games, raffle, tombola and tuck into Turkey rolls, mulled wine and more.

There will also be Santa’s Secret Shop where children can buy inexpensive Christmas gifts for their parents.

The Christmas Fair will be followed by the Grotton Christmas Lights Switch-on at the village tree at the junction of Oldham Road and Grotton Hollow.

There will be carols, accompanied by Diggle Community Brass Band, from 5.30pm and the tree lighting at 6pm.

