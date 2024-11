MEET Santa and enjoy festive fun at St Edward’s Parish Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 24.

The event will run from 12.30pm after Mass at St Edward’s Parish Hall, Lees, with entry £1 for adults and free for children.

Visit Santa in his grotto (£2.50), enjoy the stalls, tombola, raffle, memory tree and much more, and tuck into the café refreshments including Irish Coffee and mulled wine.

