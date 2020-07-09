Go behind the scenes with volunteer group

VOLUNTEERS from Street Scene community group have a plethora of projects to complete once they eventually leave lockdown. But members have still been active behind the scenes preparing the groundwork for their chores.

Future dates for Street Scene’s on-going canal towpath project and autumn community litter pick will be announced in due course.

Anyone who fancies participating in either can register with canal project leader, Gill McCulley at gillmcculley@yahoo.com and Peter Lowe at: plowe@peter-lowe-consultancy.co.uk. for information regarding the proposed litter pick.

Meanwhile, Christmas has come early in Greenfield thanks to local joiner, Phil Barker, who has constructed an attractive fence to surround the village tree on Chew Valley Road.

Phil’s handywork has been in storage for some time, ready for a date self-distancing can be sufficiently reduced to enable volunteers to erect it.

Plaques to commemorate and acknowledge the services of three well-known residents are also in storage, again until it is safe for members to fix them onto three benches which Street Scene arranged to be sited, overlooking Greenfield cricket pitch.

It is Street Scene’s intention to design and fabricate another well-dressing floral plaque to be fitted to the planter on Chew Valley Road for September 14. Its design is currently under discussion.

Both village planters have for now been cleared and tidied, ready for autumnal planting.

Wildflower meadows on either side of the bridle path have now been sown by Oldham Council.

Street Scene is a sub group of Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association. New members are always welcome and for more details email info@ggra.co.uk or ring 01457 597666.

