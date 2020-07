THE committee has with regret taken the decision to cancel the entire season for 2020.

They intend to relaunch in March 2021 with a new opening film followed by the rest of the programme as was planned for 2020.

They will honour season tickets bought for 2020 in full for the 2021 season or you can request a full refund by phoning 07941 757 685.

