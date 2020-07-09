Saddleworth’s 70-year-old adventurer to row Atlantic solo for dementia research

A GREENFIELD man who starred on ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’ is once again proving age is just a number as he attempts to become the oldest person to row the Atlantic Ocean solo.

Frank Rothwell, 70, is embarking on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge later this year which will see him row 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

He will cast off in December with the aim of being reunited with his wife of 50 years, Judith, the following Valentine’s Day.

He is taking on the treacherous row for Alzheimer’s Research UK and aims to raise £1million for the charity after witnessing the devastating impact of dementia.

Businessman Frank, who owns Manchester Cabins, is self-funding the trip himself, so all money raised will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

During the gruelling expedition, he will spend his days switching between two hours of rowing and two hours of sleeping while living off freeze-dried food.

Frank, who has survived prostate cancer, has been training on a rowing machine during the Covid-19 lockdown and says the biggest challenge will be being away from Judith.

He is no stranger to adventure as in 2017 he was the oldest competitor to spend five weeks on a deserted island for the Channel 4 programme ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’.

Before that, he became only the 10th person to ever circumnavigate North and South America by boat.

Frank, a father of two and grandfather of three, said: “Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean solo, and unsupported, is the biggest challenge I can imagine without taking on too much risk or endangering others.

“It makes all the other things I have done seem like a walk in the park!

“My biggest individual challenge is going to be loneliness and missing my darling wife Judith. I will also miss a proper steak. It will be tough, but my motto is ‘you’re never too old!’

“I would like to make a positive difference with my life, so that’s why I’m dedicating 18 months to raising much-needed funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“I’ve seen the heartbreak dementia causes, but at the moment there are no treatments to make it easier, slow down its onset, never mind cure it.

“By investing now in Alzheimer’s Research UK, we can do something to eradicate this terrible condition. I’d be grateful to anyone who is able to support.”

There are almost one million people in the UK living with dementia. The charity’s mission is to bring about the first life-changing treatment by 2025.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the charity is predicting its income may fall by up to 45 per cent, meaning Frank’s fundraising will offer a vital lifeline to dementia research.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re in awe of Frank for taking on this enormous challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic solo is a daunting prospect for anyone, but Frank’s enthusiasm and energy should inspire all of us to not let anything hold us back.

“Without life-changing preventions and treatments, one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

“As a result of Covid-19, critical progress in dementia research is at stake, so the £1million Frank hopes to raise will be crucial in helping our pioneering researchers regain momentum in their search for a much-needed cure.

“We’d love to see the public and business get behind Frank by making a donation, if they are able to do so.

“We wish Frank the best of luck and can’t wait to hear his updates from the Atlantic!”

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, a long-term supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK, will be match-funding the first £500,000 worth of donations.

Sir Malcolm Walker, Founder and Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Having known Frank for many years, I’m not surprised by this latest challenge but I’m still very impressed.

“Frank is an adventurer at heart and I’m excited to hear how he gets on with his next expedition.

“I’m truly grateful to Frank for taking on this challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK, having witnessed first-hand the devastation dementia causes.

“I’m delighted Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation is able to match-fund the first £500,000 of donations to this cause as dementia research needs our support more than ever before.”

