Lydgate to honour World War II triumph with VE Day anniversary event

LYDGATE will join areas across the country marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its own community event.

The village’s old Church Hall will see competitive spirit aplenty on Saturday, May 10.

For judging of three competitions will take place – most patriotic cake, best British red, white, and blue dress/hat and fanciest frontage in the village.

Guests will be treated to a selection of military music and marches, with a walk down memory lane with the songs of the Second World War.

There will also be a fundraising side as money will go towards the refurbishment of the Hall.

Saddleworth’s Poppy Appeal organiser Alison Clowes will also attend to raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson for the evet, which begins at noon, said: “The Trustees of Lydgate Community Association CIO welcome one and all to this occasion to commemorate and honour the sacrifice and bravery of the Second World War generation which secured the freedom we enjoy to this day.”

