New Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Royal Oldham Hospital officially opens

AFTER months under construction, a new state of the art Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Royal Oldham Hospital has officially opened its doors and welcomed its first visitors.

The centre provides accessible face to face support for people affected by cancer across Greater Manchester.

It has been designed to focus on equipping thousands more people with the opportunity to access support tailored to their needs, both onsite and through outreach services into the community.

Shaped by local people living with cancer and the cancer workforce, the facility was built in partnership with Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, with Macmillan Cancer Support investing £120,000 into the building.

Alison McCarthy, Macmillan Associate Director of Nursing for Cancer for Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, says: “I’m really thrilled and excited to see the new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at The Royal Oldham Hospital now officially open. The need for such a facility in Oldham was identified many years ago, so I’m thrilled to have seen the vision and plan come to fruition.

“The Centre will benefit people living with cancer in the Oldham area and beyond. We’ve already has lots of people in the local community keen to use the new facility. So far, we’ve offered opportunities to support people both on a one-to -one basis, as well as plans to accommodate support groups and other group initiatives.

“This excellent and aesthetically pleasing environment will improve the quality of care and experience for all our patients and families who seek support for years to come.”

The Macmillan Cancer Support Centre is open for both people living with and beyond cancer and their loved ones to use.

Sarah Plant, Macmillan Information & Support Service Assistant Manager, says: “Dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment is incredibly tough and it is important that we come together as a clinical team and community to support those going through this crucial time in their lives. The state-of-the-art centre will provide a friendly face and someone to turn to when things can be challenging, all whilst ensuring support is focused and tailored to each individual.”

The centre, located near the main outpatients’ entrance (Rochdale Road Oldham, OL1 2JH) is open Monday – Friday, 8.30am until 4pm (excluding bank holidays). No appointment needed.

You can also contact the centre on 0161 656 1026, or email macmillan.infocentre@nca.nhs.uk. Alternatively, you can call the Macmillan Support Line 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.

