Sisters go on the run for amazing Grace – and you can join in too!

A SADDLEWORTH mum has pledged to run 500 kilometres by the end of October as part of an epic fundraising initiative.

Nicole Lamont also wants others to take up challenges for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, in particular Ward 84, a specialised oncology and haematology inpatient unit.

Nicole has been inspired by the brave battle of Greenfield youngster Grace Beharall, a pupil at St Mary’s C of E Primary.

Nicole, whose daughter Darcey is in Grace’s school year, has already completed a skydive to raise more than £1,000.

Now, after watching Grasscroft rugby league great Kevin Sinfield run seven marathons in seven days, she was moved to embark on her own long-distance journey.

Together with Greenfield-based sister, Elley Pierre, the pair aim to run 500K or the equivalent distance of Saddleworth to Calais.

To boost their mileage they will take part in seven events, culminating hopefully in the Manchester Marathon on October 10.

Nicole has also set up Race for Grace – a virtual event where participants can run, walk; even hop, skip and jump a distance of their choosing.

A £15 sign-up fee will be donated to ward 84 at the RMCH with all participants receiving a specially designed Run for Grace medal.



“Grace loves pandas, rainbows and unicorns so the medal reflects all those things,” Nicole said.

“Everyone might not want to run a marathon like me and Elley or be able to. But they can do their own challenge, even if it’s just walking the dog with the family.

“They don’t have to raise sponsorship but after they have done it they can post pictures with their medals on the Facebook page.

“I can’t begin to explain how Grace has the ability to light up the room and give everyone a sense of ‘I can do anything.’

“She has been amazing Grace throughout it all. She has been so brave and strong and has worked incredibly hard, learning to walk and talk again.

“I really want to continue to support the hospital and make sure they have the funds to continue to look after Grace and so many other children.”

Nicole and Elley took part in the Manchester Virtual 10K on February 20. Other events in their diary include Chase the Sun 10K at Heaton Park on May 12, a 22-mile run (around Saddleworth) for the Manchester Arena victims’ charities on May 22 and the RMCH Salford 10K on September 5.

For more information visit raceforgrace.niftyentries.com/Race-For-Grace-2021 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicole-lamont3 or Facebook: Race-For-Grace.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

