Grandmother Mary tempted back on the water after more than 50 years

DOVESTONE’S Discover Sailing Day, on Saturday, May 7 was one of rediscovery for grandmother Mary Dunkerley, one of the club’s early members.

The 77-year-old from Hyde was tempted back on to the water for the first time in more than 50 years.

Mary, who will soon return to live in Greenfield, went along as son Chris and seven-year-old grandson Hugo decided to take advantage of the chance for would-be sailors to take to the water.

“Mum came along to watch us, but one of the instructors suggested having a go and was up for it,” explained Mossley-based Chris who is a director of Audenshaw-based First Aid For All Ltd.

“She has not been on the water for at least 50 years. Two experienced members of the club were able to get her out for a sail on a Flying 15, she absolutely loved it, had a whale of a time and was grinning ear to ear.

“They even put up a spinnaker, really big sail, with her on board.”

Mary was a club member of Dovestone Sailing Club in 1967, its first year when the reservoir was created, is moving back to Greenfield soon having lived in Tameside for 35 years and considering joining the club again.

Hugo, a pupil at Friezland Primary, has clearly inherited the sailing gene as he loved the experience and he, too, is keen to join the club.

Dovestone’s annual open day on Saturday 7th May was launched under the banner of ‘Discover Sailing’, a Royal Yachting Association (RYA) initiative.

More than 60 people of all ages took to the water in a perfect day for a trial sail. The sun shone and the breeze gave visitors a great experience on the water.

The club had four boats helmed by experienced sailors. Each boat could accommodate up to three guests.



Visitors enjoyed about 30 minutes tacking backwards and forwards across the reservoir, learning the basics of dinghy sailing.

If, after ‘dipping your toe in the water’, pun intended, you would like to take it a stage further there are a handful of places left on the weekend May 21-22 RYA Dinghy Level 1-2 training course.

Level 1 is an introduction to sailing dinghies for complete beginners, covering everything you need to know to get afloat under supervision. Level 2 builds your confidence and develops skills. By the end of this course, you will be a competent sailor in light winds.

Dovestone Sailing Club always welcomes new members. Check the club website for details: dovestonesc.org.uk

