Jubilee celebrations bring joy to Knowsley Junior School

KNOWSLEY Junior School in Springhead turned red, white and blue for a special Indoor Street Party to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils tucked into a mouth-watering Jubilee Lunch including sandwiches, sausage rolls and jelly and ice-cream, and spent the day doing different royal-themed activities.

Quasim Muhammad

They made crowns, collages of the Queen’s head, traced the Royal Family Tree, made bunting, paper chains and decorations for the school, and swapped their uniform to wear the national colours for the day.

Pictured: Pupils Alan Zajae, Olivia Kew, Evie Garvey, Tayiba Ali, Evie Taylor, Evir Pietric, Alexis Boyd, Freya Garlick, Micah Grady, Harry Butlin, Summer Hatton with headteacher Miss Payne, Jenny Nichols, Christine Jonas, Berni Fearon and Kath Munro

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

