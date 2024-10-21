Stalwart volunteer Phillida steps down after 20 years at Delph Library

A STALWART volunteer who is stepping down after almost 20 years helping Delph Library to flourish is encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

Phillida Shipp first got involved with the local facility in 2005 when it was threatened with closure by Oldham Council who wanted to save money.

So along with other indignant locals, she set about fundraising and volunteering her time and efforts so they could keep the doors of the library open.

It would be a labour of love for Phillida that lasted nearly two decades, with hard work and fond memories throughout.

She explained: “The Council wanted to shut Delph Library to save money but a lot of Delphers were very cross about it.

“The Council realised it was a very unpopular decision so said we could run it with volunteers if we wanted to.

“They let us keep the building and the books and we got a group of volunteers together. It was hard work and we didn’t have any money so had to fundraise but it was good fun.

“As time went on the Council decided to help and gave us a computer. Gradually things improved and Oldham Libraries have always been very supportive.”

Today Delph Library is run by a group of 25 volunteers and a senior library assistant who covers Saddleworth and other areas.

It is open to anyone who wants to come in, whether that is for just for reading or research, one of the various weekly sessions or monthly reading group.

The library also has computers which are free to use, and photocopiers and printing facilities for a small charge.

Duke of Edinburgh children volunteer there each week and the library welcomes Delph School class visits throughout the year.

Activities are available for all ages, including knitting and crochet as well as Bounce and Rhyme for little ones or craft sessions in the school holidays, which was a favourite of Phillida’s.

“I enjoy that even though I am not very good,” she laughed. “I like doing things with the little ones.

“The library is a welcoming place, anybody can come in, whether you just want a chat or somewhere warm to come.”

She added: “I’ve volunteered for almost 20 years and I’m getting older now, so we need some new blood to organise things.

“It is good fun, it is a commitment but it is enjoyable.”

Delph Library wrote on Facebook: “We say Farewell to Phillida Shipp, who after 20 years of being our lead volunteer is hanging up her date stamp and retiring.

“Phillida has worked relentlessly to ensure that Delph village continues to have a library and one that it can be proud of.

“I hope you will all join us in thanking her for all her hard work and wish her all the best for the future. Phillida, you truly are an inspirational member of our community.”

Delph Library is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday afternoons and Friday and Saturday mornings. For more information call them on 0161 770 8000 or find them on social media.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer in Delph Library should contact Helena Tinker on 07836 284 493.

