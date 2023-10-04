Learn how to make zines at Oldham workshops

ANYONE with a creative interest is invited to a series of zine-making workshops in Oldham this month.

Zines, coined from the word ‘magazine’ in the 1940s by a science fiction fanzine creator Russ Chauvenet, are handmade publications about a specific interest or issue, with limited print and distribution of 1,000 copies or less.

They are popular with illustrators, crafters and writers wanting to express themselves about a subject close to their heart.

Heena Patel, part of Commonword Cultureword in Manchester, makes zines about neurodiversity, food, hidden histories and teaching cycling to kids.

She will be sharing her passion during three workshops at Hack Oldham on Yorkshire Street on three consecutive Wednesdays – October 11, 18 and 25 – from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Heena believes Oldham, with its history of political campaigning, is the ideal place for people to fall in love with zine making.

“A zine can travel – you can sell it, swap it, leave it on the bus,” she said.

“It’s easy to leave your stamp on. You can go as far as you want with it. You can link it up to any other part of your life. And it’s a physical artefact. Something you can hold and keep.”

Those creatives who take to zine making during the Oldham workshops will be encouraged to show their work in the Multitudes Zine Fest, which is being organised by Heena and her colleague, UK-based writer and spoken-word artist Mish Green.

“Mish and I are running Multitudes Zine Festival in 2024 because we know that there are people all over the Greater Manchester region, who are bursting with talent, artistry and stories,” Heena added.

“We want to unlock all of that and create a space where people can find each other through their creativity.”

For more information, email Heena on heenaesque@gmail.com

