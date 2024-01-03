Grasscroft homes plan can boost environment, developers claim

12 HOMES will be built in an area of Grasscroft once occupied by a pleasure garden and caravan park if planning permission is granted.

And it is claimed allowing them to be built will be good for the immediate environment.

Clive Rainford Homes Ltd has approached Oldham Council with a plan to construct a dozen detached properties with the formation of a managed woodland and associated improvements to the landscape to increase the site biodiversity at Summershades.

Saddleworth Independent told previously how the area on the south facing slope of Wharmton Hill was first mentioned in a Rating Survey of 1822, with the site being the location of a farmhouse.

Its first mention of a leisure use, at least with the selling of beer at a beer house on the site, was by the 1860s.

In 1879, the property was sold to William Griffiths Hulme of Springhead, a local plumber He enlarged the site with the purchase of two-and-a-half acres of land.

By 1890, it was being advertised as ‘Summershade Gardens, Greenfield – These Gardens are now open daily. Fifteen minutes’ walk from Grotton Station and ten minutes from Greenfield Station.

‘Excellent accommodation for visitors. Special terms for school and picnic parties. Band for Dancing. Every Saturday evening at 7 o clock. Bowling Green, Swings, Museum, Monkeys, Peacock, Pheasants, & etc. – Proprietor W. G. Hulme.’

The local papers described a visit in 1897. On Tuesday afternoon when some 300 poor children from Stalybridge assembled on the platform previous to returning home. It seems they had been spending the day at Summershade – thanks to the kindly generosity of Stalybridge friends.

‘The young folks seemed in the best of spirits, and it took the ladies who had them in charge all their time to keep them in order.’

In March 1903, Mr Hulme applied for licence for the Summershade pleasure grounds but after a long hearing was refused.

Now 121 years later, Clive Rainford Homes, based at Gatehead Business Park in Delph, wants to build on the site, which stands close to Oldham Road.

And according to documents, boosting the area is at the heart of the proposal.

Documents state: “The development concept is to provide low density housing among the existing trees, along with additional tree planting and landscaping, to create a high-quality living environment for local families.

“The proposals are based around a green space corridor which will flow through the central part of the site and will accommodate the existing stream and introduce ponds and aquatic wildlife zones to encourage wildlife.

“Additions and improvements to the existing footpath system are also proposed as a part of the scheme.

“The application will allow the woodland area, the watercourses and the footpaths to be sustainable designed with public safety in mind.

“A key part of the scheme is to ensure that the trees and the changing landscape are maintained and managed both now and into the future and enable the eradication of non-native species and distressed trees.

“It will increase the biodiversity of the site by eliminating invasive species and planting native species with a woodland management plan to ensure it is maintained or future generations.

“With the creation of new wildlife habitats and the introduction of wildlife friendly environments, such as insect hotels, bird/bat boxes and ponds.

“The overgrown nature of the site will be transformed into a more diverse and cohesive environment.

“We aim to set a standard for sustainable ecological development that is both responsible and make a positive contribution to the natural environment.”

The area still bears marks of its former use, including an avenue lined by trees which led to a camp site and a flat area where a tennis court once stood.

And this scheme would rid it of the invasive species of trees and plants, which documents say make up for 60 per cent of what is there.

They add: “We will look to eradicate invasive species of plants and trees and replace them with native species.

“The gardens will be minimal and integrated, large balconies and small areas of hard landscaping close to the building providing the main amenity space.

“The woodland and wildlife is the main attraction with an emphasis on the outdoor lifestyle.

“The Woodland Trust encourage the planting of native species trees and shrubs combined with a woodland management plan as the key to providing effective and sustainable woodland.

“The proposals seek to do this and will increase the biodiversity by creating new and improved habitats.

“The development will fund this and the ongoing maintenance and development of the woodland for both residents and others to enjoy.

“We also aim to set a benchmark for responsible new build developments in terms of reducing the carbon footprint and impacting the environment in a positive way.

“A tree survey indicates that the site contains 60% invasive species along with a large collection of Rhododendron and Himalayan Balsam.

“The development will allow for the removal of these and replace them with native species – common hazel, European hornbeam, common hawthorn, English oak, black alder, European horse-chestnut, willow and rowan – along with a 30 -year woodland management plan.”

New ponds would also be formed if the development, which would see each property have two external parking spaces as well as a garage, is given the go ahead.

And developers say: “The proposals will be good for the image of Oldham and will provide attract8ve family accommodation in an existing residential area.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

