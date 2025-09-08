Greater Manchester families urge government to block new North Sea oil field

FAMILIES from across Greater Manchester gathered in St Peter’s Square this weekend to call on the government to halt plans for a major new oil and gas development in the North Sea.

The peaceful protest, organised by Parents For Future Manchester, was part of a nationwide day of action against the proposed Rosebank oil field. Children and parents took part in a “play-in” – making paper windmills, drawing with chalk, blowing bubbles and playing music – to symbolise the push for a faster transition to clean energy.

The demonstration came just months after campaigners celebrated a major victory, when Scottish courts blocked Rosebank on environmental grounds. But Equinor, the Norwegian oil company behind the project, is expected to reapply for government approval at any moment.

Local campaigners say the decision is critical, with widespread opposition already voiced by over one million people, 700 scientists, 200 organisations, 400 faith leaders and MPs from across all major political parties.

Amy McDowall, a coordinator for Parents For Future Manchester, said the impact of climate change is already being felt locally.

“After a summer of caring for two young children through four heatwaves – with the sleepless nights, suncream stress, and real risks of heat stroke and dehydration – it is horrifying to think how much hotter Manchester will be by the time my children are grown,” she said.

“Our reservoirs are drying up, our parks are parched – despite unprecedented flooding earlier this year. We must all do what we can to end this runaway global heating.”

Campaigners argue that Rosebank’s oil and gas will not lower energy bills and would lock the UK into decades of fossil fuel dependence. They also point out that most of the profits would flow to Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, while the UK could lose up to £250 million in tax revenue.

Alice, a parent of two from Sale, said joining the event was about sending a clear message to the government.

“Parents For Future is an amazing campaigning group that allows busy parents to engage in activism in a safe, gentle way that still makes an impact,” she said.

“I want the government to know that the public don’t want this. We want a liveable planet to be the priority, not profit.”

Another parent, Justine, added:

“Rosebank will be a climate disaster and we have to stop the government from letting this go ahead. I’m here today because I cannot stand by and tell my children I did nothing.”

About Parents For Future UK

Founded in 2019 by a small group of mums, Parents For Future has grown into the UK’s largest parent-led climate group, with over 35,000 supporters and more than 35 local groups. It works through inclusive campaigning, creative action and community building to inspire more adults to respond to the climate crisis.

More information: parentsforfuture.org.uk