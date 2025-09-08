Mahdlo launches HERizon to empower young women in Oldham

Mahdlo Youth Zone has launched a new programme aimed at inspiring and supporting young women across Oldham.

The initiative, called HERizon, will run as part of Mahdlo’s Senior Zone sessions, which take place on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Alongside the usual programme of opportunities for young people aged 13–19 (or up to 25 for those with additional needs), each session will now feature female-only activities.

The launch event, held on Friday evening at Mahdlo Youth Zone, welcomed more than 80 young women. They took part in a variety of activities, including yoga, truffle making, art therapy, gym sessions, football, sip & paint, music and singing, and more. Each attendee also received a free year’s membership to Mahdlo to encourage them to continue taking part.

The event was supported by MUSE Places, with goody bags provided by Dr Michael Josephson MBE.

Lucy Lees, CEO of Mahdlo, said:

“HERizon is about creating space, visibility and opportunity for young women across Oldham. We know the incredible potential they have, and we want to give them the confidence, skills and support to thrive. With the backing of our partners, and the energy of our brilliant members, HERizon will help make Mahdlo a place where every young woman feels seen, heard and celebrated.”

Senior Zone Coordinator Omar Akhtar added:

“The response to the HERizon launch was amazing – the centre was full of energy, creativity and fun. Our young people loved trying new activities, meeting new friends, and knowing there are dedicated sessions for them every week. HERizon isn’t just a programme, it’s a movement, and we’re excited to see it grow.”

Alex Vogel, Senior Development Manager at Muse, said:

“HERizon is an inspiring initiative that reflects the kind of positive change we want to see in Oldham. At Muse, our work is about more than just buildings – it’s about creating opportunities and supporting communities to thrive. By backing Mahdlo’s programme, we hope to give young women the confidence and skills to explore their potential and play an active role in shaping Oldham’s future.”

HERizon will now run weekly as part of Mahdlo’s Senior Zone offer, providing a safe and supportive space for young women to explore their potential and take part in new opportunities.

For more information or to sign up for membership, visit www.mahdloyz.org.