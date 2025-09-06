‘Outstanding’ Saddleworth nursery praised for work with children – and adults

A SADDLEWORTH nursery known to ‘form exceptionally warm and trusting relationships with children’ is officially outstanding.

And Ofsted inspectors could not praise it highly enough.

Saddleworth Stars, on Huddersfield Road in Scouthead, achieved the highest possible grading in its latest report.

Those who examined the establishment were astounded by how staff place children at the centre of their work.

And the activities they put on benefit them in broader life – even mud plays a part.

In a report, they said: “Staff know the children incredibly well. They listen carefully to children and respond effectively demonstrating the value they have for children’s ideas.

“The large outdoor environment is expertly designed to promote children’s physical well-being.

“The wide range of challenging and engaging activities provide children with continuous opportunities to climb, dig, build with large-scale materials and grow vegetables.

“Children learn how to manage their own risks through navigating a wealth of climbing apparatus. Children develop excellent physical coordination, strength and confidence, while also learning how to stay active and healthy.

“They use real-life materials to skilfully stretch children’s levels of understanding. For instance, children use mud and real ingredients like corn, cabbage and pasta to mix potions and role play.”

Aspects like behaviour expectations and speech and language – including those who have English as a second language – were also praised.

And those going can sing about the results as the report adds; “Staff skilfully support children’s communication and language development across all age groups.

“They use songs, props and storytelling to introduce and reinforce vocabulary in highly engaging ways.

“They engage children in puppet shows and provide an environment rich in communication opportunities. For example, children play in purposefully built castles and use language to explain their ideas.

“Staff are highly effective in supporting children who speak English as an additional language.

“They create a language-rich environment that celebrates diversity. Staff use dual-language books and create an environment that represents the individual background of each child.

“All children develop strong communication skills, feel a deep sense of belonging and make rapid progress in their language development.

“Staff have high expectations for children’s behaviour. They provide consistent routines and are positive role models.

“Staff use visual aids, emotion cards and puppets to help children recognise and express their feelings. Children independently negotiate with others, share and resolve conflicts.

“Children demonstrate exemplary behaviour, show empathy towards others and confidently manage their own emotions and actions.”

Saddleworth Stars, which has 118 children on its roll, was also praised for the way it looks after the adults there.

The Ofsted report adds: “The leadership team provide highly effective and inspirational support to staff.

“They offer sharply focused supervisions and ongoing professional development.

“Leaders provide coaching and reflective feedback through peer observations.

“This helps staff to be a highly skilled team who continually improve their teaching practice.”