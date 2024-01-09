Greenfield café closes after eight years in business

A MUCH-LOVED café in Greenfield has served its last refreshments after eight years in business.

Scóna Coffee House specialised in freshly baked scones, cakes and bakes and was also a popular place for breakfast, lunch, coffee and cake – selling lots of tasty savoury treats too.

It first opened in November 2015 in the Reclamation Room in Uppermill, before moving into the Greenfield Centre on Wellington Road three years later.

Customers had noticed the shutters have stayed down in the new year and Scóna has now confirmed the sad news that it won’t be reopening amid “increasingly challenging times”.

In a social media post addressed to “our lovely customers old and new”, owner Gemma Marshall said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the doors at Scóna Greenfield with immediate effect.

“We have been resolute in finding a way through increasingly challenging times but have sadly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue.

“To the people we met along the way… suppliers, contemporaries, colleagues at the

Greenfield Centre, thank you for the lovely produce, helpful advice and camaraderie. We wish you all the very best with your businesses.

“To my work family, I personally would like to thank you for all the hard work and support. I

am so grateful for the relationships forged between us.

“Thank you for welcoming our customers and making them feel ‘at home’. I am so proud of

that and of each of you.

“To our customers, for every flat white, scone, sausage roll, bacon butty, pizza and, of course, Guinness cake purchased, thank you but most of all for your friendship, you are

loved. Hopefully we’ll meet again.”

Customers have reacted with sadness on social media to the news that the café has

permanently closed.

Jennifer Rudd wrote on Facebook: “Really sad to read this, my mum and I were addicted to your amazing scones! Scóna was our favourite place to visit for a treat. We came back from holiday this week and couldn’t wait to visit, so sad that the shutters are down indefinitely.

Sending love to you and your lovely staff, good luck for whatever the future holds.”

Jane Whittaker commented: “So sorry to hear this. Have loved coming to Scóna since

Uppermill and then your move to Greenfield and particularly loved your blueberry scones. Wishing you all the best in your future ventures whatever they may be.”

Jacqui Madden said: “So sorry to read this, you will be much missed. Thank you for all the

fab service you have given us. It truly has been a fab and happy place to come to and a

place where memories have been made. Wishing you and the team all the very best.”

