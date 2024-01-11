Saddleworth Illuminations competition winners revealed

THERE was a festive twinkle all around Saddleworth in the run-up to Christmas – with a competitive edge too.
Every year, the parish council runs a friendly Christmas Illuminations competition to see who can come up with the best and brightest displays.
Judges then have the tough choice to decide the best shop window, best public house, best community and best residential property.
As always, there were plenty of brilliant creations showcased throughout the villages – some of which the Independent shared on our social media channels.
Now, the results are in…
SHOPS
Winner:
Neil Mellor Butchers on New Street in Uppermill
Highly Commended:
O’Donnell Solicitors on High Street in Uppermill
NK Hair Studio on High Street in Uppermill
Saddleworth Crafts on King Street in Delph
Commended:
Age UK on High Street in Uppermill
Wild Strawberry on High Street in Uppermill
Puddleducks on High Street in Uppermill
Lush Hair Design on Huddersfield Road in Austerlands
Authentic on High Street in Uppermill
Special Award:
Cavello Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane in Delph
PUBLIC HOUSES
Winner:
The Waggon Inn on High Street in Uppermill
Highly Commended:
The Diggle Hotel
COMMUNITY
Joint Winners:
The Two Sue’s at 63-65 Belmont Street in Springhead
Lowerfields in Dobcross
Highly Commended:
Dobcross School
The Square, Dobcross
RESIDENTIAL
Winner:
Jodie Simpson on Huddersfield Road in Denshaw
Highly Commended:
Jo Jacombs on Clifton Holme in Delph
Tracy Buckley on Huddersfield Road in Diggle
Paul Chapman and Clare Russell on Burnedge Lane in Grasscroft
Gary Kershaw on Lowerfields in Dobcross
Commended:
Ann Smith on Platt Lane in Dobcross
Congratulations to the winners and all those who were commended.
The presentation of prizes will take place on Monday, January 20, from 7pm at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.