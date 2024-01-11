Saddleworth Illuminations competition winners revealed

THERE was a festive twinkle all around Saddleworth in the run-up to Christmas – with a competitive edge too.

Every year, the parish council runs a friendly Christmas Illuminations competition to see who can come up with the best and brightest displays.

Judges then have the tough choice to decide the best shop window, best public house, best community and best residential property.

As always, there were plenty of brilliant creations showcased throughout the villages – some of which the Independent shared on our social media channels.

Now, the results are in…

SHOPS

Winner:

Neil Mellor Butchers on New Street in Uppermill

Highly Commended:

O’Donnell Solicitors on High Street in Uppermill

NK Hair Studio on High Street in Uppermill

Saddleworth Crafts on King Street in Delph

Commended:

Age UK on High Street in Uppermill

Wild Strawberry on High Street in Uppermill

Puddleducks on High Street in Uppermill

Lush Hair Design on Huddersfield Road in Austerlands

Authentic on High Street in Uppermill

Special Award:

Cavello Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane in Delph

PUBLIC HOUSES

Winner:

The Waggon Inn on High Street in Uppermill

Highly Commended:

The Diggle Hotel

COMMUNITY

Joint Winners:

The Two Sue’s at 63-65 Belmont Street in Springhead

Lowerfields in Dobcross

Highly Commended:

Dobcross School

The Square, Dobcross

RESIDENTIAL

Winner:

Jodie Simpson on Huddersfield Road in Denshaw

Highly Commended:

Jo Jacombs on Clifton Holme in Delph

Tracy Buckley on Huddersfield Road in Diggle

Paul Chapman and Clare Russell on Burnedge Lane in Grasscroft

Gary Kershaw on Lowerfields in Dobcross

Commended:

Ann Smith on Platt Lane in Dobcross

Congratulations to the winners and all those who were commended.

The presentation of prizes will take place on Monday, January 20, from 7pm at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

