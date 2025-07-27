Greenfield chemical leak sees large emergency services response

EMERGENCY services descended on Greenfield after a chemical leak at an industrial unit.

Wellington Road was cordoned off as Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) put a cordon in place on the morning of Sunday, July 27.

They were joined by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) as they dealt with what was initially thought may have been a hazardous materials incident at a business.

Officers wearing hazmat suits were seen entering and leaving the scene, at Wellington Industrial Park behind the village’s Tesco supermarket.

And both the police and fire service told Saddleworth Independent the reason behind the response.

People living nearby were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed in the early stages.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “Just after 10am on Sunday, July 27, fire crews were called to reports of smoke coming from an industrial building on Wellington Road, Greenfield.

“Three fire engines from Oldham, Stalybridge and Mossley stations were quickly mobilised to the incident. The cause of the smoke was determined to be a chemical leak.

“Firefighters wearing hazmat suits and breathing apparatus have contained the leak, and fire crews remain at the scene working to make the area safe.”

A spokesman for GMP added: “We are supporting colleagues in the fire service in relation to a hazmat incident at a commercial premises on Wellington Road in Greenfield.

“Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.

@ggc_media Wellington Road in Greenfield has been closed as firefighters deal with a blaze that has broken out at the Industrial Park, behind Tesco supermarket. A cordon has been put in place. ♬ Minimal for news / news suspense(1169746) – Hiraoka Kotaro

“There have been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for.

“A cordon is in place whilst emergency services conduct their investigation.”