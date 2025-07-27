White rose to fly high as Saddleworth celebrates Yorkshire Day

YORKSHIRE Day celebrations in Uppermill will see the white rose flying high and proud for the traditional ceremony and Country Fayre on Sunday, August 3.

Saddleworth’s administrative ties with Yorkshire were cut during local government re-organisation in 1974 but the annual event promotes the historic connection.

The occasion take place each year on the Sunday closest to August 1 to celebrate Saddleworth’s Yorkshire history, culture and identity.

This year’s event starts with a gathering from 11.30am by the statue of Ammon Wrigley at the car park by Saddleworth Museum, on the village High Street.

There will be a reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity followed by a procession to the King George V Playing Fields for the Country Fayre, which runs from 10am to 4.30pm.

There will be craft stalls, bands, dancers, children’s entertainment, hot food and drink, and a duck race at 3.15pm.

There will also be a Dog Show with prizes, with categories including cutest puppy, golden oldie, best trick and fancy dress.