Greenfield coach house converted to housing?

A COACH house associated with a much larger Greenfield property may be converted into a home of its own.

Mike Taylor has applied to Oldham Council to convert the structure, which is currently used as a garden store, into a two-bedroomed property.

According to drawings, one will be on the ground floor while the other will lie above.

And according to supporting documents, it will not impact on eth surrounding area.

They state: “The building is in good condition and is ideal for conversion. The property has a two-storey element with an attached single storey garage area.

“The proposal is to form a modest two bed dwelling within the existing structure utilising the existing windows. There are no extensions proposed to the property.

“It has very little visual impact on the existing building. The proposed dwelling will sit harmoniously within the streetscape, and respects neighbouring properties.

“In summary, the proposals provide a modest accommodation with good amenities that does not compromise any surrounding properties.”

Tunstead House lies opposite the site of the coach house on the corner of Tunstead Lane, in the hills above the centre of Greenfield village.

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve or refuse planning permission.

