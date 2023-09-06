Saddleworth champion Joe on his way to being a star

SADDLEWORTH could be home to a Conor McGregor of the future after a local lad added another gold to his already huge collection.

Joe Foster, of Delph, won the recent EMMAA Four Nations mixed martial arts tournament in Ebbw Vale, South Wales to be crowned the best in the country in the Youth Male Category 40kg class.

However, that presented another problem – where to fit it into his collection of belts, medals and trophies, which was already massive?

And the 15-year-old, a former pupil of Knowsley Junior School, has been tipped to go on to bigger and better things after also winning competitions in boxing, kick boxing, jiu jitsu and Thai boxing.

Stuart Tomlinson, who has coached Joe at Mossley’s Evade Martial Arts and Performance Centre since the prodigy was ‘knee high’, said: “Joe can go as far as he wants to go in combat sports and martial arts.

“He’s the sort of young athlete any coach would want – he’s capable of achieving anything he sets his kind to.

“He’s very talented and a product of his work ethic, his support from his family and friends and his lack of fear when it comes to outing himself out there to compete, train and fight.

“He ticks all the boxes.

“He trains in everything, six days a week, and travels the country to train with his peers and compete in whatever event is going to help him take a step further towards his end goals.

“His successes are testimony to his diligence, his hard work and his champion mindset, which is nothing other than ‘Are you better today than you were yesterday?’”

Joe, who says Irish UFC star McGregor is his hero, started his journey aged just four-years-old when he took up kick boxing.

Father Rob boxed when he was younger but after a friend took his son and he really enjoyed it, that was the sport for him.

MMA and other combat sports may have something of a reputation but Joe’s father defended them, saying: “A lot of people frown on it but it’s a sport. Competitors rarely get injured, there’s a referee in with them, it’s pretty safe.

“I see it now and think I was stupid.

“Joe trains a lot, with a lot of groundwork, and there is a bit of gym hopping so he can train alongside the best kids in the country.

“It’s our life.”

Joe’s talents have been spotted in Thailand, especially by legendary fighter Saenchai during a session on a beach, which saw him grab hold of him and throw him into the sea!

Like most amateur sportsmen, Joe – who works as a part-time model, is soon starting a course in hairdressing and hopes to one day own his own gym – is looking for sponsorship to cover travel costs for when he is selected.

He was meant to fly to Dubai with the England team but had to pull out as he could not afford the journey.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Joe on his quest can either contact Evade on 01457 833987 or message through his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/joefoster810/.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

