Lees steakhouse announces sudden closure

A POPULAR restaurant in Lees has announced that it has made the decision to permanently close its doors with immediate effect.

The Edge steakhouse, located on High Street in the town, first opened in 2023.

Owner Hayley Bennett explained the reasons for closing on the establishment’s social media pages, citing the economic climate and cost-of-living crisis.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I am having to announce that officially from May 15, The Edge will be closed,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the economic climate, external factors of an indoor small restaurant and the rise in the cost of living means The Edge can no longer trade effectively for any persons involved.

“Firstly, I would like to thank every member of staff who has gone above and beyond to create an amazing place of work, dining experience and all-round enjoyment from The Edge.

“To every single customer who has supported me, continuously shared, liked and promoted The Edge and to fantastic suppliers for their amazing products.”

Hayley said all bookings have been cancelled and deposits would be refunded.

She has urged people to continue supporting local businesses during these difficult times.

“If possible, please support the local businesses around you fighting for their lives in these extremely taxing times, your custom means more to them than you will ever know and I wish each and every small business the best luck and fortunes for their futures.

“Thank you, it has been a pleasure serving you all.”

The steakhouse offered diners locally sourced ingredients, including beef from traditionally raised cattle, British seafood, and produce from local farmers and businesses.

A number of customers who will be sad to see the restaurant close have expressed messages of support on social media.