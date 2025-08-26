Greenfield cyclist to share epic challenge story at hospice fundraiser

A KEEN cyclist from Greenfield who pedalled across America in memory of his wife is set to share his incredible story at a special evening to raise more funds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Mike Coulter, former chairman of Saddleworth Round Table, completed the gruelling Coast to Coast Trans America challenge earlier this summer – riding 3,400 miles from Portland to Washington DC.

The self-supported ride was no easy feat, with Mike battling lightning storms, strong winds, scorching heat, heavy rain, mechanical failures, faulty chains and endless hill climbs along the way.

Now, the local property developer will be recounting his adventure at The White Hart Inn, Lydgate, on Thursday, November 13.

The evening, which will be hosted by Ian Taylor, will start at 7pm and include live music from ten-piece soul and Motown band Soul Provider, plus a raffle, auction, supper and welcome drink.

Tickets are £25 per person and can be booked online at https://www.drkh.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/events/mikecoulter/

Reflecting on his achievement, Mike said: “Well, I did it! I only went and cycled across a continent! I’m still feeling slightly emotional and overwhelmed by the whole experience. I haven’t yet decided whether to plan another challenge or put a garage full of bikes on eBay!”

All profits from the evening will go to the Royton-based hospice, which provides compassionate, specialist care for patients from across Oldham with life-limiting illnesses.