Moorgate Halt to close for six months

A SADDLEWORTH level crossing at the centre of much argument amid a multi-billion pound rail scheme is to close for six months.

The future of Moorgate Halt has been a topic of debate as the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) goes forward.

Bosses want to close the Uppermill facility and make alternative provision.

But opposition has been constant, with locally-based Oldham Ramblers, joined by the Wednesday Walkers group, speaking of their worries regarding plans for the section, which lies on Dark Lane, and calling for a bridge to be put in.

A Friends group was recently launched as the fight goes on.

Now TRU has announced Moorgate Halt will be shut for six months from Saturday, August 30 to allow new signals to be installed in the area during the closure of Huddersfield Station.

As a result, there will be times when trains are stationary over the crossing, preventing pedestrian access.

Moorgate Halt has long been the most controversial part of TRU work through Saddleworth.

Network Rail insists what has been in place since 1845 and a right of way which has been there since the 14th century, must happen.

It hopes to divert the footpath and introduce enhanced underfoot conditions and replace the current life-expired steps with compatible steps and handrails, to improve quality and safety.

Greenfield Station will see both platforms extended and become accessible for all.

And a new crossing point on the bridge carrying Oldham Road will be put in as bosses said: “A formal pedestrian crossing has been included in the design, based on road safety audit recommendations.”

The viaduct in Uppermill, close to Moorgate Halt, will also see work done as new overhead line equipment is out in place

Kristian Willis, senior programme manager for TRU, said: “Safety is our number one priority, which is why we need to temporarily close the crossing – it cannot be used safely whilst trains wait for permission to pass.

“We encourage anyone who travels through this area to plan ahead and explore alternative routes during this six-month period and thank the community for their continued support and understanding.”