How to make the most of Whit Friday in Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH is set for arguably its biggest day of the year, Whit Friday.

Thousands of people are set to attend the morning walks and brass band contests, which start at 4pm.

Friday, June 13 will see temporary parking restrictions and road closures across the area throughout the day.

Saddleworth Independent has produced a guide for walkers, band members and spectators – whether you are local or an outsider.

Morning: The Whit Walks (10 am–1 pm)

ROAD closures in place from 9am until 12:30pm, affecting Delph, Uppermill, Dobcross, Diggle, Friezland, Greenfield and other villages

Parking bans and cones will be set up throughout the morning – especially near Uppermill, where the church service takes place after communal banners arrive.

Evening: Contest Sites (3 pm–Midnight)

FROM about 3 pm until late evening, expect sharp localised closures around contest sites, including:

Delph: Grains Road, King Street, High Street

Dobcross and Diggle: Woods Lane, Platt Lane, Sugar Lane, Huddersfield Road, Sam Road

Friezland, Greenfield, Lydgate, Grotton, Lees, Scouthead and Austerlands – each village will close key centre roads, as listed by Oldham Council Parking: Tips and Advice

PARK early – Many village centres close by late morning or early afternoon.

Use outskirts – Car parks at Saddleworth Museum and St Mary’s Gate in Uppermill close from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday – avoid those. Try parking on main roads just outside those zones.

Follow cone markers – Temporary ‘No Parking’ cones will indicate restricted areas; please respect them.

Public transport – A great alternative route. Catch the train to Greenfield or Diggle, or ride the 356 bus into Denshaw (check TfGM for times) .

Walk or cycle carefully – Expect numerous band coaches on narrow roads after dark.

Why all the disruption?

MORNING Whit Walks bring hundreds of participants, with church banners converging on Uppermill.

Evening brass contests run simultaneously across at least 11 villages – each needs its own pedestrian-friendly zone.

What You Can Do

PLAN your arrival well before 9am or by early afternoon.

Check closures online – Oldham Council’s Whit Friday section has full maps and timings.

Leave the car – If you can, catch a bus, train, or cycle in.

Be pedestrian-ready – Comfortable walking shoes or a bike light can help you enjoy more contests!

Whit Friday is a wonderful Saddleworth tradition – but it takes planning.

Road closures start early (9am), with evening contest zones staying in place well past midnight.

Save yourself stress by parking early, checking maps or using public transport – all so you can savour the brass band magic in peace and comfort.