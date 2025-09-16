Greenfield runner completes year-long challenge to raise over £20,000

A GREENFIELD runner who has completed 5km every day for a year has raised nearly £21,000 and counting for a children’s charity.

Beth Grundy set herself an ambitious challenge of pulling on her trainers for 365 days, starting on September 1 last year, in aid of NSPCC.

Her runs have taken her up and down the country and even abroad, as she continued her mission on holidays and trips away, regardless of the weather.

She completed her final run on September 1, supported by colleagues, family and friends as she crossed the finishing line.

Beth, who works for Lidl, said: “It’s taken both physical and mental resilience to keep going every single day. I’ve run through rain, snow, hail, wind, storms, and just about every variety of awful British weather you can imagine.

“I’ve ran at every hour around the clock, the toughest one being a midnight run before a 6am flight.

“This challenge has pushed me beyond what I thought possible, but every step is for a cause that truly matters: protecting vulnerable children and supporting their future.”

Beth has raised almost £19,000, with another £2,000 yet to be transferred in, and is still accepting donations via her Just Giving page.

She took part in Park Runs on Saturdays, including Oldham, Worsley Woods, Chadderton Hall, Hillsborough and Shrewsbury, and joined a running group from work every Tuesday and Wednesday.

She tackled an inflatable 5km in Chester, which was two laps scattered with obstacles, and added a few 10km runs to her scheduled as well.

She even stuck to her challenge during her holidays and travel for work, completing runs in Berlin, Munich, Madeira, Bangkok, Singapore, Thailand and the Algarve.

And no rest days means she was even adding on the km on Christmas Day – decked out with lights – and on her birthday.

Beth also completed a sky dive and Tough Mudder, with fundraising from those events added to her total as well as money raised in Lidl stores.

She added: “As things stand, I haven’t actually stopped running! I do plan to but, for various reasons, I have ran each day since.

“I definitely will carry on as I have found it a great way to keep fit, stretch my legs after a long day of travelling and a really good way to refresh after work.”

You can read Beth’s updates and still donate to her challenge on her Instagram and Just Giving pages.