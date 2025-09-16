New memories made at Oldham’s Old Library open day

THE iconic Old Library in Oldham welcomed hundreds of visitors through its doors for a special open day ahead of its full public opening later this year.

The building’s new name, The J.R. Clynes Building, was revealed by Leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, at the event on August 16.

John Robert Clynes was the former MP and leader of the Labour Party who played a key role in shaping the town’s history.

The son of an Irish labourer, John began work in a cotton mill at just 10 years old, attending night school after long shifts and saving to buy books, including a dictionary, a Bible and the complete works of Shakespeare.

John rose from humble beginnings to become leader of the Labour Party between 1921 and 1922, guiding it through the historic general election that made Labour the official opposition for the first time in British history.

The landmark Grade II-listed building has undergone extensive redevelopment and will soon reopen for the first time since 2017 as a vibrant civic and cultural hub.

Dating back to 1883, the 34,800 sq ft Old Library served as a cornerstone of community life for more than 130 years before being replaced by the Oldham Library and Lifelong Learning Centre in 2006.

The building was a hub where generations of residents learnt to read, explored innovative ideas, and connected with their heritage through the library and museum.

During the Open Day event, residents and dignitaries got the chance to explore the beautifully restored building on guided tours, learning about its history, the extensive restoration process by partners Tilbury Douglas, and its exciting future.

Outside, the new community garden was the setting for an afternoon packed with free entertainment for families.

There was live music from Flat Cap Brass and Flat Cap 3, performances from Shakespeare and Phileas Fogg, creative craft sessions with Oldham Play Action Group, and meet-and-greets with mascots Ollie and Millie.

Cllr Shah said: “Seeing so many people come together to celebrate the Old Library’s past and future was incredibly special, and we hope families enjoyed the free entertainment.

“The Old Library isn’t just bricks and mortar, it’s a living memory. A place woven into the fabric of Oldham’s story. For generations, it’s been a gateway to knowledge, and a symbol of civic pride.

“I still remember walking through these doors as a child with my family. I can remember the smell of the old books, the excitement that a trip to the library brought, and the sense that anything was possible.

“I know many of you share those memories, they’re moments that shaped who we are.

“The open day was a real community moment, and this is just the start of a new chapter for this iconic space and is named as such.

“John Robert Clynes’ legacy has lasted for more than a century and it’s right that he is immortalised in this building’s name.

“It’s a small way of demonstrating the pride we have for a man who built himself up from nothing and brought about real change.”

The Old Library restoration project has been a significant investment in Oldham’s heritage, breathing new life into the Grade II listed building while retaining its original character.

The Old Library will officially reopen later this year and features a new studio for Oldham Theatre Workshop, newly restored Council Chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, meeting rooms for civic and community use, a beautifully restored art gallery on the second floor, and a new community garden that will also host public events throughout the year.

This significant development is one of many being delivered as part of the council’s Building a Better Oldham programme, transforming key sites across the borough to create jobs and grow local businesses, provide opportunities to learn and gain new skills​ and improve health and wellbeing.