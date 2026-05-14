Greenfield Whit Friday Band Contest reveals winning logo for 2026

GREENFIELD Whit Friday Band Contest has unveiled its official logo for 2026 – and this year’s winning design comes from Isabelle Hardy of St Mary’s School with Sophie Harrison – runner up.

In second place were Isabella Mooney and Esme Hudson (runner up), from Greenfield Primary School.

Now in its third year, the annual logo competition has become a popular tradition, giving local children the chance to see their artwork become the recognisable emblem of one of Saddleworth’s most cherished events.

Event volunteer Liz Mooney told The Saddleworth Independent the Greenfield contest, famous worldwide and often billed as “the greatest free show on Earth”, costs around £10,000 a year to stage.

Every penny raised goes straight back into keeping the historic event alive for future generations.

She added: “Our contest is an important and cherished part of the community. We make no profit – everything is reinvested to preserve this vital piece of our heritage.”

Visitors on Whit Friday will be able to support the contest by purchasing badges, fridge magnets, programmes and raffle tickets, all available in the park on the day. Funds raised help ensure the family‑friendly event continues to thrive.