Walker airlifted after fall on Ashway path

A weekend walk above Dovestones turned into a lengthy rescue on Sunday morning after a member of a four‑person walking group suffered a painful fall on the upper edge path at Ashway.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) were called out by North West Ambulance Service after the group reported that one walker had slipped on a steep, scrambly section of the route. A rapid response team headed straight to the scene, while additional volunteers gathered a stretcher and medical kit in case a carry‑out was needed.

On arrival, OMRT’s Remote Rescue Medical Technician assessed the casualty and treated them for a suspected upper‑arm fracture. With the terrain making a stretcher evacuation extremely challenging, the team requested support from the North West Air Ambulance.

The injured walker was carefully secured onto the OMRT stretcher and carried for around ten minutes to the waiting helicopter, which then transported them to hospital for further treatment.

Twelve volunteers were involved in the rescue, which lasted three hours and 45 minutes.

OMRT is on call around the clock and relies entirely on donations and grants to continue its work.

Anyone wishing to support the team can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/charity/oldham-mrt