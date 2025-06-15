Scheme to renovate Saddleworth theatre takes step forward

A SADDLEWORTH theatre is ready to begin work on a future big performance – improving it.

And a call has gone out to help it support causes in its community and beyond.

Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre is no stranger to dramatic moments on stage or fine acting.

Now the fabric of the building it is housed in is likely to take top billing as it needs work.

And Ian Shepherd, one of Millgate’s board of trustees, revealed positive conversations with Oldham Council regarding what may happen have taken place.

He told a season preview event on Sunday, May 18: “The council has been really receptive to the ideas we’ve put to them and we’re looking to go forward with them very soon.

“I really appreciate the support we’re getting from Oldham Council.”

Saddleworth Players turns 100 in 2027 and its Building The Future scheme has been raising funds towards a £100,00 total that can make Millgate as good as possible.

Plans that would see the main auditorium stage will ‘completely refurbished and modernised, which will benefit performers and provide a better experience for audiences,’ have been revealed.

Future schemes will focus on improving different parts of the building and further developing its youth group (SPY Theatre), ensuring the younger generation develop skills on and off stage, which will secure the future of live theatre.

But while people associated with Millgate hope to raise enough money to ensure renovation work can take place, they also look to boost the coffers of good causes.

The Sunday show of each of Saddleworth Players’ productions is designated as a charity night.

Half the house – 80 tickets – is gifted to that cause and all proceeds of tickets sold, bar half the licence fee goes to it.

Now the call has gone out for any who want to get involved to come forward.

Andrew Mann, chair of Millgate’s board of trustees, who is also part of Saddleworth Players, said: “We need money to refurbish, which is what we’re doing.

“But we’ve been supporting charities for the last 10-15 years and helping them rase about £5,000 a year by doing charity performances.

“It’s really important for us as we give back to the community.”

Director Carol Davies, who has brought many productions to the stage, added: “There are five plays in a season.

“We’re very keen for local charities to come and ask if they could be the charity for a particular show.

“As long as you’re happy to sell the tickets, it’s a really, really good way to raise money for your charity.”

*ANY charity looking to get involved is asked to contact Mike Clegg, Andrew Mann or email saddleworthplayers@millgateartscentre.co.uk.