Greenfield’s Frank Rothwell sets one-word target for Oldham Athletic

OLDHAM Athletic are working to a one-word target for the coming football season – promotion.

And there are more reasons why getting back into the Football League is key, to stop Boundary Park’s best talent being taken.

The Latics finished in 10th position in their first campaign in the National League, eight points outside the play-offs.

Now Greenfield-based Frank Rothwell has told manager Micky Mellon the aim for 2024/25 is simple – get up.

He also hopes a three up, three down system between League Two and the National League is brought in.

Frank said: “The first thing we need is promotion.

“Academy funding and also the rules regarding it change after two years out of the Football League.

“What happens is if we sign an academy player and train him up, other clubs can just come and poach him without paying compensation to the club.

“So, for that to not happen, we need to get up this year.

“The supporters would’ve been happy if we were in the play-offs last season – we just missed out on them but I’m sure will be in there, or above, this coming season.

“And if we get the three up, three down, that would be brilliant.”

So far, Oldham have brought in defender Reagan Ogle while the likes of Mike Fondop and Dan Gardner agreed new terms.

Whoever else comes through the entrance door at Boundary Park will be just as much of a surprise to Frank as anyone as he added: “We’ve decided I’ll have nothing to do with team selection or transfers, names don’t even come past me.

“My son and daughter handle that side of things. They don’t want to be having me, who knows very little, putting his oar in.”

While on field progress is wanted, off-field developments cannot be denied, notably the relationship between the town’s major sporting clubs after Oldham RLFC moved in.

And Frank teased there is more to come.

He continued: “There’s crossover. I’m sure there are supporters who go to the football who now go to the rugby league too because everything’s easier to do here.

“Having both teams here is fantastic. To use the same facilities for more than one sport is brilliant.

“People are definitely coming together now when the see the genuineness of the Rothwell family in what they’re doing – and there’s more to come.”

