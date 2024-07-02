Entertainment

Saddleworth Singers summer concert promises musical delight

Gemma Carter July 2, 2024 No Comments

MUSIC enthusiasts can enjoy the upcoming Saddleworth Singers Summer Concert, scheduled to take place on Friday, July 19 at Denshaw Village Hall.

This year’s concert promises to be a memorable evening of musical talent, featuring the renowned Saddleworth Singers alongside guest soloist Nicola Mills.

The concert will showcase a diverse repertoire with new pieces under the direction of MD Joseph Shaw.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10 and will be available at the door. As a special gesture to encourage family attendance, children will enjoy free admission, making it an ideal outing for music-loving families.

For more information and updates, please visit the Saddleworth Singers Facebook Page.

