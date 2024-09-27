Greenfield’s St Mary’s school celebrates beloved caterer’s 40 years of service

A GREENFIELD primary school has rolled out the red carpet to honour its catering manager’s 40 years of service.

The year 1984 will hold fond memories for many. From Greenham Common to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, people across the country will remember the year for different reasons.

But for Alison Hopkinson, it marked the start of what would become an astounding four decades at St Mary’s C of E.

“It was very, very small when I started,” recounted Alison. “Only four teachers and only four classes!”

The school has gone through multiple changes over the 40 years, with new children coming through the doors and it expanding to the one beloved by everyone today.

“I have spent most of my life here,” added Alison as she reminisced over her milestone achievement.

To celebrate her steadfast loyalty and dedication, a surprise assembly was held in Alison’s honour.

Headteacher Suzanne Hall lead it and showed her the appreciation she deserved with a heartwarming speech.

“Words cannot truly capture the impact you’ve had on our school and the lives of so many children,” she said.

“Thank you for your hard work, your passion, and most of all, for your heart. We are deeply grateful, and you will always be cherished as part of this community.”

The emotional speech was followed with cheers from all children and surprise gifts from the school and some very well-known people, including chefs Jamie Oliver and Simon Wood, who wrote letters and sent in voice messages congratulating Alison on the special milestone.

“It was such a surprise!” she said. “I was very emotional when I saw it all.

“The school is amazing, it has a lovely atmosphere, I have amazing colleagues and the children are happy!

“Every day is different here. I have some amazing colleagues and I would never change it.

“A lot may have changed, but they are all still children, so at the same time not much has changed!”

After the assembly, Alison’s daughter Claire talked more about her mother’s legacy at the school, saying: “Mum came here in 1984 when my brother started school.

“We had grandma as a secretary and an auntie in the kitchen, so it was a lot of family around.

“Mum has also done the after school club here for about 15 years, after I left here.”

Alison’s role in the school has been imperative in more ways than one, but one question remained to ask – what is the best meal she makes?

The result was a resounding ‘meat pie,’ including from the woman behind it, and it is one Suzanne told us: “She has perfected over all the years!”

With 40 years of dedicated service, Alison has put in an amazing amount of time into bettering the lives of thousands of children’s lives.

For children, the first interactions with people are those in their school lives, and Alison will be known all across the world by former pupils of St Mary’s for her kindheartedness and love she has for the school (plus the legendary pies!)

