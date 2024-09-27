Saddleworth bistro granted extended opening hours

AN UPPERMILL bistro has been allowed to open later after planning permission was granted.

Greene’s, which sits at the site of the former toilet block on the village’s King George V playing fields, can now serve until 9.30pm from Thursday until Sunday.

Five people objected to the application, with concerns over ‘food debris’, staff using a pedestrian entrance as a vaping area, litter and the impact of ‘unthoughtful people’ among concerns.

One wrote: “Food debris is a constant outside the kiosk area. This, apart from not being part of the café, is not sluiced down at the end of trading.

“As predicted, there is definitely more litter in the park, let by customers of the facility.”

Another stated: “This would further impact the surrounding residents of Wade Row and Hopkinson Close.

“The park setting is being impacted by unthoughtful people who use the cafe. Lengthening the opening times would further damage the park setting.”

But at a meeting of Oldham Council’s planning committee, the request was granted – taking the current closing time from 7pm on Thursday to Sunday two-and-a-half hours later.

However, owner Rick Scholes was told that no deliveries shall take place before 8am or after 9pm from Monday to Saturday, or before 9am and after 8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, ‘to safeguard the amenity of the neighbouring occupiers.’

And the toilet at the site should be available for public use when the business is open – in other words from 9am until 7pm from Monday to Wednesday, including Bank Holidays, and from 9am until 9.30pm from Thursday to Sunday.

